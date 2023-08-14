The Green Bay Packers have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the NFL as of December 31.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Packers games went over the point total.

From an offensive standpoint, Green Bay ranked 17th in the with 337.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in total defense (336.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Packers had a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last year.

Green Bay had a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.

The Packers were 6-6 in the NFC, including 3-3 in the NFC North.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jones also had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five TDs.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Also, Dillon had 28 catches for 206 yards and zero touchdowns.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (35.9 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 catches for 425 yards (25.0 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

Quay Walker had 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

Odds are current as of August 14 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.