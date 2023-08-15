Andrew Benintendi -- .175 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 15 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .269 with 39 walks and 53 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 65th and he is 130th in slugging.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 79 of 106 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.

In 106 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 23.6% of his games this year, Benintendi has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42 games this year (39.6%), including eight multi-run games (7.5%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .275 AVG .263 .343 OBP .325 .347 SLG .348 14 XBH 14 0 HR 2 10 RBI 21 37/20 K/BB 32/19 6 SB 5

