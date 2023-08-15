Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. White Sox on August 15, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Luis Robert and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Kyle Hendricks Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Hendricks Stats
- Kyle Hendricks (4-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 16th start of the season.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Hendricks has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 15 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Hendricks Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Aug. 9
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 4
|4.0
|8
|7
|7
|3
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 30
|7.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|at White Sox
|Jul. 25
|6.1
|4
|3
|3
|4
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 19
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|0
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 129 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 33 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashing .280/.338/.404 on the year.
- Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has 108 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 28 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashing .328/.379/.556 on the year.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 12
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Robert Stats
- Robert has recorded 116 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 16 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .271/.325/.563 so far this season.
- Robert will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Aug. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 62 RBI (105 total hits).
- He's slashing .255/.318/.432 on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 13
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
