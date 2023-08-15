Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.237 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .257 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 47 walks.
- Swanson has had a hit in 64 of 104 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (16 of 104), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 38 games this season (36.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 41.3% of his games this season (43 of 104), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.5%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.285
|AVG
|.229
|.350
|OBP
|.328
|.500
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|25
|50/19
|K/BB
|62/28
|1
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 162 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Toussaint (1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing hitters.
