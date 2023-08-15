The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ (.256 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 79 walks while hitting .240.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 111th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.

In 69 of 115 games this year (60.0%) Happ has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this year (27.8%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 44 times this year (38.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .233 AVG .246 .352 OBP .375 .398 SLG .401 19 XBH 19 7 HR 6 33 RBI 20 62/38 K/BB 54/41 4 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings