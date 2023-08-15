On Tuesday, Jeimer Candelario (.450 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .275 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

In 64.5% of his games this year (71 of 110), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.4%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 110 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (15.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has had an RBI in 35 games this season (31.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.5% of his games this year (49 of 110), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 5 .245 AVG .263 .333 OBP .300 .452 SLG .316 26 XBH 1 6 HR 0 24 RBI 0 43/18 K/BB 6/1 1 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings