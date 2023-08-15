Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 102nd in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 74.3% of his 109 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (8.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 35 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 50 games this year (45.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.293
|AVG
|.266
|.355
|OBP
|.319
|.430
|SLG
|.376
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|35
|RBI
|24
|32/18
|K/BB
|35/15
|15
|SB
|12
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (162 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint (1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
