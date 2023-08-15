On Tuesday, Nico Hoerner (.275 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 102nd in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with one homer in his last outings.

In 74.3% of his 109 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 37 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (8.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 35 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 50 games this year (45.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 52 .293 AVG .266 .355 OBP .319 .430 SLG .376 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 35 RBI 24 32/18 K/BB 35/15 15 SB 12

White Sox Pitching Rankings