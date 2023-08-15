Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Seiya Suzuki (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Touki Toussaint. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 41 walks while batting .255.
- Suzuki is batting .375 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Suzuki has recorded a hit in 60 of 94 games this year (63.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 94), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.9% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (40.4%), including six games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|52
|.230
|AVG
|.276
|.317
|OBP
|.344
|.329
|SLG
|.464
|10
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|43/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (162 total, 1.4 per game).
- Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.27 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .205 to opposing batters.
