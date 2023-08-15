Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (61-57) and Chicago White Sox (47-72) going head-to-head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.

The White Sox have been victorious in 27, or 33.8%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 12 games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The White Sox score the 25th-most runs in baseball (490 total, 4.1 per game).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

