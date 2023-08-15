White Sox vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (61-57) and Chicago White Sox (47-72) going head-to-head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 15.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-6) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (1-5) will take the ball for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (one of those matchups had a runline.
- The White Sox have been victorious in 27, or 33.8%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, the White Sox have won three of 12 games when listed as at least +150 or better on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The White Sox score the 25th-most runs in baseball (490 total, 4.1 per game).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 8
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 9
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Ian Hamilton
|August 11
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Javier Assad
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Peter Lambert
|August 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland
|August 20
|@ Rockies
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen
|August 21
|Mariners
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Luis Castillo
