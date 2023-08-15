How to Watch the White Sox vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Kyle Hendricks on Tuesday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
White Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 129 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The White Sox rank 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .385 this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The White Sox have scored 490 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The White Sox rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- The White Sox average 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the league.
- The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.385 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Touki Toussaint (1-5) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In seven starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.
- Toussaint has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|L 7-1
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/9/2023
|Yankees
|W 9-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Ian Hamilton
|8/11/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Corbin Burnes
|8/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Brandon Woodruff
|8/13/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Freddy Peralta
|8/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Javier Assad
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
