When the Chicago Cubs (61-57) and Chicago White Sox (47-72) meet in the series opener at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, August 15, Kyle Hendricks will get the call for the Cubs, while the White Sox will send Touki Toussaint to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the White Sox (+150). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

White Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (4-6, 4.17 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (1-5, 4.27 ERA)

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 32 out of the 55 games, or 58.2%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 3-2 (60%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In their last 10 outings, the Cubs and their opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (33.8%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

White Sox vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+220) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

