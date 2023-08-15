Player props are available for Nico Hoerner and Luis Robert, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Robert Stats

Robert has 116 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs, 24 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .271/.325/.563 so far this year.

Robert will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Guardians Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 5 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 2

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 105 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 62 runs.

He has a .255/.318/.432 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Brewers Aug. 13 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 vs. Brewers Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (4-6) for his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Hendricks has started 15 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Aug. 9 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Braves Aug. 4 4.0 8 7 7 3 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 7.0 8 3 3 2 1 at White Sox Jul. 25 6.1 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 129 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.338/.404 so far this season.

Hoerner will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .275 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 1 at Mets Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 108 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .328/.379/.556 on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Aug. 13 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 12 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Blue Jays Aug. 11 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Mets Aug. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

