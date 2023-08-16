On Wednesday, Christopher Morel (batting .091 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 13 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .253.

In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (23.7%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

In 44.7% of his games this year, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 51.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .257 AVG .248 .304 OBP .338 .493 SLG .511 15 XBH 17 8 HR 10 32 RBI 23 53/10 K/BB 50/17 3 SB 1

White Sox Pitching Rankings