Wednesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (61-58) and Chicago White Sox (48-72) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Javier Assad (2-2) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (5-5) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 56 times and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Cubs have a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when they're favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking fifth with 600 total runs this season.

The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.

