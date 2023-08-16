Ian Happ vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ian Happ (batting .146 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .240 with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 79 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (70 of 116), with multiple hits 25 times (21.6%).
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (10.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this season (33 of 116), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.233
|AVG
|.246
|.351
|OBP
|.375
|.410
|SLG
|.401
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|35
|RBI
|20
|64/38
|K/BB
|54/41
|4
|SB
|5
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
