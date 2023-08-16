The Chicago Cubs and Jeimer Candelario (.429 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .274 with 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

In 64.9% of his 111 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (17 of 111), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.5% of his games this year, Candelario has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (14.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 44.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .520 AVG .263 .586 OBP .300 .800 SLG .316 5 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 0 3/4 K/BB 6/1 2 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings