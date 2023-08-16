On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 118 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .568.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Robert will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.

Robert has gotten a hit in 79 of 113 games this season (69.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.5%).

He has homered in 26.5% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has an RBI in 44 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 50.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.2%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .270 AVG .274 .327 OBP .325 .602 SLG .540 33 XBH 30 16 HR 16 32 RBI 34 53/12 K/BB 82/12 4 SB 12

