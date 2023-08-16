Luis Robert vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Luis Robert (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Javier Assad. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 118 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .568.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 81st in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Robert will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.
- Robert has gotten a hit in 79 of 113 games this season (69.9%), including 30 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has homered in 26.5% of his games this season, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has an RBI in 44 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 50.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (14.2%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.270
|AVG
|.274
|.327
|OBP
|.325
|.602
|SLG
|.540
|33
|XBH
|30
|16
|HR
|16
|32
|RBI
|34
|53/12
|K/BB
|82/12
|4
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad (2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.12, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
