Nico Hoerner vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago Cubs face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the White Sox.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .406, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- In 74.5% of his 110 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.2% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Hoerner has had an RBI in 35 games this season (31.8%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 50 times this season (45.5%), including 15 games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|52
|.298
|AVG
|.266
|.361
|OBP
|.319
|.433
|SLG
|.376
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|35
|RBI
|24
|32/19
|K/BB
|35/15
|16
|SB
|12
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 164 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
