Wednesday, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs and Javier Assad, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .240 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.

Anderson has gotten a hit in 54 of 91 games this season (59.3%), including 25 multi-hit games (27.5%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this season.

Anderson has driven in a run in 20 games this season (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 28 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 49 .215 AVG .260 .254 OBP .309 .264 SLG .304 5 XBH 9 1 HR 0 11 RBI 10 39/7 K/BB 47/14 2 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings