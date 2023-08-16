Wednesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (61-58) versus the Chicago White Sox (48-72) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 16.

The probable starters are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Mike Clevinger (5-5) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 81 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (34.6%) in those contests.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win six times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (495 total), the White Sox are the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

White Sox Schedule