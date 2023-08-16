The Chicago White Sox (48-72) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Chicago Cubs (61-58) on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Mike Clevinger (5-5) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (5-5, 3.55 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger (5-5 with a 3.55 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.55, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .242 against him.

Clevinger has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Clevinger will look to build on a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Javier Assad

The Cubs' Assad (2-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.12 ERA this season with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across 21 games.

Javier Assad vs. White Sox

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 26th in the league (.385) and 130 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 0-for-5 in one game against the right-hander this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.