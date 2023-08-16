Yan Gomes vs. White Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yan Gomes -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 77 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on August 16 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .267 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 63.0% of his games this year (51 of 81), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in eight games this year (9.9%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.267
|AVG
|.267
|.304
|OBP
|.313
|.422
|SLG
|.437
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|29/7
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.59 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (164 total, 1.4 per game).
- Clevinger (5-5) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 16th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 78 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 3.55 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.