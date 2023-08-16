Yasmani Grandal vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .243.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 49 of 96 games this year (51.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (8.3%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Grandal has an RBI in 23 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|51
|.226
|AVG
|.256
|.297
|OBP
|.335
|.331
|SLG
|.384
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|23
|28/11
|K/BB
|49/20
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.12, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
