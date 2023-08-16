The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.172 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 31 walks while hitting .243.

Grandal has gotten a hit in 49 of 96 games this year (51.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (8.3%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Grandal has an RBI in 23 of 96 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 24 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 51 .226 AVG .256 .297 OBP .335 .331 SLG .384 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 9 RBI 23 28/11 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 0

