On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has 115 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .338.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 127th in slugging.

In 75.0% of his games this season (81 of 108), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (26.9%) he recorded more than one.

In 108 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (26 of 108), with more than one RBI five times (4.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 44 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 57 .275 AVG .268 .343 OBP .333 .347 SLG .359 14 XBH 16 0 HR 2 10 RBI 22 37/20 K/BB 32/21 6 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings