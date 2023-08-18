Andrew Vaughn vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Peter Lambert) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .251.
- Vaughn has picked up a hit in 77 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.
- He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this year (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this season (40.5%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.265
|AVG
|.237
|.333
|OBP
|.297
|.475
|SLG
|.377
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|30
|38/15
|K/BB
|58/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.52).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lambert (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
