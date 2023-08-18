After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Peter Lambert) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 30 walks while batting .251.

Vaughn has picked up a hit in 77 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has gone deep in 13.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 41 games this year (36.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 45 games this season (40.5%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 56 .265 AVG .237 .333 OBP .297 .475 SLG .377 21 XBH 20 11 HR 4 32 RBI 30 38/15 K/BB 58/15 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings