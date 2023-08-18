Brandon Nakashima 2023 Winston-Salem Open Odds
Brandon Nakashima begins the Winston-Salem Open after his Western & Southern Open came to a close with a loss at the hands of Stan Wawrinka in the round of 64. Nakashima's first match is against Jason Kubler (in the round of 64). Nakashima currently has the fourth-best odds at +1600 to win this tournament at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.
Nakashima at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open
- Next Round: Round of 64
- Tournament Dates: August 18-27
- Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex
- Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina
- Court Surface: Hard
Nakashima's Next Match
In his opening match at the Winston-Salem Open, on Sunday, August 20 (at 7:50 PM ET) in the round of 64, Nakashima will play Kubler.
Nakashima currently has odds of -225 to win his next match versus Kubler. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +6600
- Winston-Salem Open odds to win: +1600
Nakashima Stats
- Nakashima is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open, to No. 51-ranked Wawrinka, 3-6, 7-6, 3-6.
- Nakashima is 25-21 over the past 12 months, with two tournament titles.
- Nakashima has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 21-14.
- Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has played 46 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.8 games per match.
- In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Nakashima has played 25.2 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Nakashima has been victorious in 19.1% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Nakashima, over the past 12 months, has claimed 83.9% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.
