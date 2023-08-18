Christopher Morel -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.

In 62.3% of his games this year (48 of 77), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 24.7% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has driven home a run in 35 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 40 of 77 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .264 AVG .248 .309 OBP .338 .514 SLG .511 16 XBH 17 9 HR 10 35 RBI 23 54/10 K/BB 50/17 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings