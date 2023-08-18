Christopher Morel -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

  • Morel is batting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 62.3% of his games this year (48 of 77), Morel has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 24.7% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Morel has driven home a run in 35 games this season (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
  • He has scored in 40 of 77 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 38
.264 AVG .248
.309 OBP .338
.514 SLG .511
16 XBH 17
9 HR 10
35 RBI 23
54/10 K/BB 50/17
3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
