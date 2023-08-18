Cody Bellinger -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 110 hits and an OBP of .379 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 75.3% of his games this season (67 of 89), with multiple hits 32 times (36.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has had an RBI in 39 games this season (43.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 58.4% of his games this year (52 of 89), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 42 .333 AVG .321 .386 OBP .371 .571 SLG .535 24 XBH 15 9 HR 9 33 RBI 26 30/15 K/BB 28/14 11 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings