Cody Bellinger -- hitting .400 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 18 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the White Sox.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger leads Chicago with 110 hits and an OBP of .379 this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 75.3% of his games this season (67 of 89), with multiple hits 32 times (36.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bellinger has had an RBI in 39 games this season (43.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 58.4% of his games this year (52 of 89), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (18.0%) he has scored more than once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 42
.333 AVG .321
.386 OBP .371
.571 SLG .535
24 XBH 15
9 HR 9
33 RBI 26
30/15 K/BB 28/14
11 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.16).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
  • The Royals are sending Ragans (3-4) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put together a 4.21 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
