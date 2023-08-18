The Chicago Cubs (62-58) will look to Nico Hoerner when they host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (39-84) at Wrigley Field on Friday, August 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -185 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +150 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-7, 5.71 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (3-4, 4.21 ERA)

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 57 games this season and won 33 (57.9%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Chicago has a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 35 times (32.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious 12 times in 50 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christopher Morel 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+185) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 2nd Win NL Central +165 - 2nd

