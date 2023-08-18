The Kansas City Royals (39-84) are looking for another big outing from a hitter on a roll against the Chicago Cubs (62-58) on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field. Nelson Velazquez is currently on a two-game homer streak.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (7-7) to the mound, while Cole Ragans (3-4) will get the nod for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (7-7, 5.71 ERA) vs Ragans - KC (3-4, 4.21 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (7-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up eight earned runs and allowed eight hits in three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.71 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .274 in 21 games this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Taillon has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 14 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

Ragans (3-4) takes the mound first for the Royals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty went five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 4.21 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 21 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .241 to opposing hitters.

Ragans has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Ragans will look to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 2.2 frames per appearance).

He has had 12 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cole Ragans vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs squad that is batting .254 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (10th in the league) with 147 total home runs (13th in MLB action).

Ragans has a 0 ERA and a 0.857 WHIP against the Cubs this season in 2 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .125 batting average over two appearances.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.