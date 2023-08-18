Dansby Swanson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Royals Player Props
|Cubs vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .253 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 walks.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 64 of 106 games this season (60.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (26.4%).
- He has homered in 16 games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Swanson has had an RBI in 38 games this season (35.8%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.277
|AVG
|.229
|.346
|OBP
|.328
|.485
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|25
|52/21
|K/BB
|62/28
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.