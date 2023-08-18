Eloy Jiménez vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 21 walks while batting .274.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 72.6% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (16.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has had an RBI in 34 games this season (40.5%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.299
|AVG
|.247
|.337
|OBP
|.295
|.443
|SLG
|.455
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|24
|34/10
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.52 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (173 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .270 batting average against him.
