Gavin Sheets -- with a slugging percentage of .440 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .219 with six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.
  • Sheets has gotten a hit in 41 of 86 games this year (47.7%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (8.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Sheets has had an RBI in 18 games this year (20.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (22.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other White Sox Players vs the Rockies

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.187 AVG .248
.264 OBP .313
.280 SLG .444
4 XBH 11
3 HR 6
13 RBI 17
26/12 K/BB 21/10
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lambert (2-4 with a 5.46 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
