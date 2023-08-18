Luis Robert and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (57 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert on August 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.567) and total hits (119) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Robert will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers during his last outings.

Robert has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 114 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.3% of them.

Looking at the 114 games he has played this year, he's homered in 30 of them (26.3%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has had an RBI in 44 games this season (38.6%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (57 of 114), with two or more runs 16 times (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other White Sox Players vs the Rockies

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 59 .270 AVG .275 .327 OBP .328 .602 SLG .538 33 XBH 30 16 HR 16 32 RBI 34 53/12 K/BB 83/13 4 SB 12

Rockies Pitching Rankings