The Seattle Storm (9-21) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 24.1 points per game) when they square off against Napheesa Collier (third in league, 21.4) and the Minnesota Lynx (14-16) on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Storm matchup.

Lynx vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Lynx vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Lynx have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Storm have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Minnesota has covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year, Seattle has an ATS record of 14-11.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times this season.

A total of 12 Storm games this year have gone over the point total.

