At +6600, the Green Bay Packers are No. 20 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +400

+400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay averaged 337.9 yards per game on offense last season (17th in ), and it ranked 17th on defense with 336.5 yards allowed per game.

At home last year, the Packers were 5-4. On the road, they were 3-5.

Green Bay picked up five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Packers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Jones scored five touchdowns, with 59 catches for 395 yards.

A.J. Dillon ran for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Christian Watson scored seven TDs, hauling in 41 balls for 611 yards (43.6 per game).

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, catching 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

On defense last year, Quay Walker helped keep opposing offenses in check with 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000 3 September 24 Saints - +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +8000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6000 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6000

