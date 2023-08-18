Seiya Suzuki vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 16 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .253.
- In 63.5% of his 96 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- In 10.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has an RBI in 30 of 96 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 39 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|52
|.226
|AVG
|.276
|.311
|OBP
|.344
|.339
|SLG
|.464
|11
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|21
|45/19
|K/BB
|56/22
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.16 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
