Friday, Trayce Thompson and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Colorado Rockies and Peter Lambert, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 12 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .159 with five home runs and 18 walks.
  • This season, Thompson has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 42 games (23.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.1%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thompson has had an RBI in five games this season (11.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 42 games (26.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 18
.167 AVG .167
.375 OBP .362
.167 SLG .333
0 XBH 2
0 HR 2
0 RBI 5
3/2 K/BB 20/10
1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.52 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lambert (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.46, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
