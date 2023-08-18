White Sox vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's game that pits the Colorado Rockies (46-75) against the Chicago White Sox (48-73) at Coors Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rockies. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on August 18.
The Rockies will look to Peter Lambert (2-4) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (5-10).
White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 5-5.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.
- The White Sox have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (34.1%) in those contests.
- Chicago has a win-loss record of 24-46 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Chicago is No. 26 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (498 total runs).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|Brewers
|L 7-6
|Michael Kopech vs Corbin Burnes
|August 12
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Jesse Scholtens vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 13
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Dylan Cease vs Freddy Peralta
|August 15
|@ Cubs
|W 5-3
|Touki Toussaint vs Kyle Hendricks
|August 16
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Mike Clevinger vs Javier Assad
|August 18
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Peter Lambert
|August 19
|@ Rockies
|-
|Jesse Scholtens vs Kyle Freeland
|August 20
|@ Rockies
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Chris Flexen
|August 21
|Mariners
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Luis Castillo
|August 22
|Mariners
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs George Kirby
|August 23
|Mariners
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Bryce Miller
