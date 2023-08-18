Peter Lambert will take the hill for the Colorado Rockies (46-75) on Friday, August 18 against the Chicago White Sox (48-73), who will counter with Michael Kopech. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The White Sox have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rockies (-120). The total for the game has been listed at 12 runs.

White Sox vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Lambert - COL (2-4, 5.46 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (5-10, 4.58 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in 13 games this season and won four (30.8%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Rockies have a 2-7 record (winning only 22.2% of their games).

Colorado has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rockies have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 82 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (34.1%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 24 of 70 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the White Sox had a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elvis Andrus 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+160) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (-111) Andrew Vaughn 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Yoán Moncada 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 22nd 3rd

