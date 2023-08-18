Yan Gomes vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.121 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .266 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%) Gomes has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (18.3%).
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 39.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.265
|AVG
|.267
|.302
|OBP
|.313
|.419
|SLG
|.437
|11
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|22
|30/7
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.16).
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.21 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.21, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .241 batting average against him.
