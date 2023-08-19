Andrew Vaughn vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn, with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the hill, August 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .252.
- In 69.6% of his 112 games this season, Vaughn has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (13.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this year (41 of 112), with more than one RBI 15 times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (40.2%), including three multi-run games (2.7%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.265
|AVG
|.240
|.333
|OBP
|.301
|.475
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|4
|32
|RBI
|30
|38/15
|K/BB
|58/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (174 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-13) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 4-13 with a 4.94 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.94), 53rd in WHIP (1.460), and 58th in K/9 (5.6) among qualifying pitchers.
