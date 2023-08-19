Cody Bellinger vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 110 hits and an OBP of .374, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 67 of 90 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (35.6%).
- In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- In 57.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.8%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|42
|.324
|AVG
|.321
|.376
|OBP
|.371
|.555
|SLG
|.535
|24
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|26
|31/15
|K/BB
|28/14
|11
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 152 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Singer (8-8) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.319 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th.
