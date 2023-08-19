Cody Bellinger -- hitting .324 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the mound, on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 110 hits and an OBP of .374, both of which are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is eighth in slugging.

Bellinger has had a hit in 67 of 90 games this season (74.4%), including multiple hits 32 times (35.6%).

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (18.9%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).

Bellinger has picked up an RBI in 43.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

In 57.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (17.8%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 42 .324 AVG .321 .376 OBP .371 .555 SLG .535 24 XBH 15 9 HR 9 33 RBI 26 31/15 K/BB 28/14 11 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings