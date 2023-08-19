Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (62-59) and the Kansas City Royals (40-84) squaring off at Wrigley Field (on August 19) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Cubs.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (13-3) to the mound, while Brady Singer (8-8) will get the nod for the Royals.

Cubs vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Royals 3.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 58 times and won 33, or 56.9%, of those games.

Chicago has played as favorites of -190 or more twice this season and split those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 607.

The Cubs have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.23).

