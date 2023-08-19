The Kansas City Royals (40-84) visit the Chicago Cubs (62-59) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (13-3, 3.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (8-8, 4.91 ERA).

Cubs vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (13-3, 3.21 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-8, 4.91 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

The Cubs will send Steele (13-3) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.21 ERA this season with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 22 games.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 22 starts this season.

Steele has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 22 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

Over 24 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.

Singer is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.

Singer will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.91), 44th in WHIP (1.319), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.

