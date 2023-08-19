Dansby Swanson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Dansby Swanson (hitting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .251 with 19 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 49 walks.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 59.8% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (35.5%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those contests (14.0%).
- In 41.1% of his games this year (44 of 107), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (11.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.271
|AVG
|.229
|.341
|OBP
|.328
|.476
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|25
|54/21
|K/BB
|62/28
|1
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed 7 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.91), 44th in WHIP (1.319), and 45th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.