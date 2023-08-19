Ian Happ -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks while batting .240.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 72 of 118 games this season (61.0%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.

Happ has driven in a run in 33 games this year (28.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.1%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 57 .234 AVG .246 .350 OBP .375 .404 SLG .401 20 XBH 19 8 HR 6 35 RBI 20 67/39 K/BB 54/41 4 SB 5

