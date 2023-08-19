Ian Happ vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ian Happ -- .171 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on August 19 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 80 walks while batting .240.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 105th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has gotten a hit in 72 of 118 games this season (61.0%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Happ has driven in a run in 33 games this year (28.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 45 times this year (38.1%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|57
|.234
|AVG
|.246
|.350
|OBP
|.375
|.404
|SLG
|.401
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|6
|35
|RBI
|20
|67/39
|K/BB
|54/41
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 25th of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.91 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.91), 44th in WHIP (1.319), and 45th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
