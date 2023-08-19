On Saturday, Jeimer Candelario (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Royals.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brady Singer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 35 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .274.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 26th in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 73 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

In 15% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has an RBI in 36 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 43.4% of his games this season (49 of 113), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (12.4%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 5 .276 AVG .263 .369 OBP .300 .488 SLG .316 31 XBH 1 7 HR 0 28 RBI 0 48/25 K/BB 6/1 3 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings