The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 176 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .754, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 74.1% of his games this year (83 of 112), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (34.8%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.0%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (32.1%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.3%).

In 44.6% of his games this season (50 of 112), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 52 .303 AVG .266 .371 OBP .319 .434 SLG .376 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 36 RBI 24 34/21 K/BB 35/15 16 SB 12

Royals Pitching Rankings