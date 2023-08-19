Nico Hoerner vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.523 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 176 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .754, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- He ranks 18th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 98th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 74.1% of his games this year (83 of 112), Hoerner has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (34.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (8.0%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 36 games this year (32.1%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those contests (14.3%).
- In 44.6% of his games this season (50 of 112), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|52
|.303
|AVG
|.266
|.371
|OBP
|.319
|.434
|SLG
|.376
|19
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|36
|RBI
|24
|34/21
|K/BB
|35/15
|16
|SB
|12
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 152 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Singer (8-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 25th start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 135 2/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.319 WHIP ranks 44th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
