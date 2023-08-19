Saturday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (47-75) and the Chicago White Sox (48-74) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 19.

The White Sox will give the ball to Jesse Scholtens (1-5, 3.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-13, 4.94 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rockies 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the White Sox as the favorite once.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 34 times this season and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

Chicago has entered 34 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 19-15 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 499 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule